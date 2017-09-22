Play of the Week Nominees: September 22

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a battle between turf and the pitch.

Shanley’s Cade Busek aired it out to the end zone to Jake Kava who hauled in the one-handed touchdown catch.

West Fargo’s Yussuf Mohamed showed off his moves, and buried the goal from deep.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.