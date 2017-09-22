Tri-College University Marks 40 Years Serving Students in F-M Area

The program is a partnership between five colleges in the metro

FARGO, ND — NDSU, Concordia College and MSUM celebrated the partnership they’ve had for more than 40 years.

Their Tri-College University has allowed eligible students enrolled in any one of the universities to take classes at other schools for no additional cost.

The program supports more than 35,000 students every year.

NDSU officials said part of the reason the program has been successful over the years is because of its ability to support the F-M community.

“Coordinating what we’re doing, we’re obviously able to maximize having over 35,000 students versus that being something when it’s in competition or friction intention,” said NDSU President Dean Bresciani. “We’re not maximizing that value to the community and at least for NDSU, one of our catch phrases is ‘we serve our citizens.”

In 2015, the partnership expanded to include M State students and the North Dakota State College of Science.