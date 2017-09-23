Dunn Dominates, Scores Four times in Bison Victory

Dunn scores four times for the herd in the big win over Robert Morris.

FARGO, N.D. — Lance Dunn has had quite the Junior campaign for the herd so far. In each of his first two games, Dunn has found the end zone at least two times with over 100 yards on the ground, and today was no different.

He charted 111 yards on the ground for NDSU in the 56–0 win over Robert Morris.

The most impressive part to his day was, Dunn touched the football just four times in the game, and scored each time.

Head coach Chris Klieman says Dunn has been quite the asset to the team this season.

“He’s got great vision,” said Klieman. “He’s got a second gear that we saw a couple of times today, bouncing outside and the one time he creased it and ran away. He’s got nice hands out of the backfield. Obviously he’s a play maker for us. And I’m really pleased with how Lance is playing right now.”

Dunn attributed a lot of his success on Saturday to his offensive line.

“No, I’ve never done anything like that,” said Lance Dunn. “I’m really proud of our offense. The O–line created a lot of holes so I just took the opportunity, took full advantage of the opportunities. I just told myself before the game, every time I touched the ball I wanted to make something happen with it and that is what I did.”