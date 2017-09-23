Nerd Day Raises Money for Public Television

People came dressed as Star Wars characters, king and queens and Clifford the Big Red Dog

FARGO, N.D. — People in the metro embraced their inner nerd to help keep public television alive. Prairie Public put on a Nerd Walk where people raised money to support public television in the metro.

Star Wars characters, kings, queens and Clifford the Big Red Dog are just a few of the costumes people wore to show what makes them geek out the most.

Walkers went up and down Broadway before meeting back at the station for pizza.

“We’ve invited people to bring their nerdy pets and to show and tell what their nerdy for, and public television is famous for catering to all those different kinds of interests, whether you like masterpiece theater, or Sesame Street, PBS has it all,” said Marie Offutt, PBS communications manager.

Prairie Public will host another Nerd Walk in Bismarck tomorrow.