Plane Crash Near Thief River Falls Kills Three People

Nerd Day Raises Money for Public Television
FARGO, N.D. -- People in the metro embraced their inner nerd to help keep public television alive. Prairie Public put on a Nerd Walk where people raised money to support public television…
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Authorities confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crash near Thief River Falls.
Pennington County officials identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all of Wyoming.
There were no survivors.
Officials said the Cessna 182 crashed just before 8:00 Saturday morning by the intersection of Center Avenue Northeast and 130th Street Northeast.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.