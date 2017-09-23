Plane Crash Near Thief River Falls Kills Three People

The Cessna 182 went down just before 8:00a.m. on Saturday
Nick Broadway

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Authorities confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crash near Thief River Falls.

Pennington County officials identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all of Wyoming.

There were no survivors.

Officials said the Cessna 182 crashed just before 8:00 Saturday morning by the intersection of Center Avenue Northeast and 130th Street Northeast.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

