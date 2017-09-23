South Dakota Legislator Not Reprimanded for “All Lives Splatter” Post

Representative Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder is not losing her job in politics
Nick Broadway

SIOUX FALLS, SD — A Republican South Dakota legislator is not being reprimanded for her “All Lives Splatter” post on Facebook.

Representative Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder posted a meme on September 7th which shows protesters getting run over by a vehicle.

It reads, “All Lives Splatter, nobody cares about your protest.”

The GOP state chairman said in a statement, they don’t tell members what is and is not appropriate for social media.

While DiSanto is not losing her job in politics, she did lose her job with a Rapid City-based real estate company.

