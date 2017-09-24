Bismarck Officer Finds Out He’s a Grandfather at Traffic Stop

"Kick Diabetes in the Face:" Hundreds Walk for a Type 1 Cure
FARGO, ND -- Hundreds of family members and close friends walked with Type 1 Diabetes patients to show they are not alone. Parents at the JDRF walk at Scheels Arena said a diagnosis is…
FARGO, ND — A Bismarck officer pulled over in Fargo was expecting a ticket, but instead, he got a life changing surprise.
The surprise was an ultrasound.
His ticket accused him of driving like a grandpa because he officially is one.
The court date listed on the Bismarck officer’s “ticket” is the due date for his grand-baby.
He was initially told the traffic stop was for a flickering tail light before finding out the big news.
