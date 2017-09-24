Bismarck Officer Finds Out He’s a Grandfather at Traffic Stop

He was initially pulled over for a "flickering tail light"
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — A Bismarck officer pulled over in Fargo was expecting a ticket, but instead, he got a life changing surprise.

The surprise was an ultrasound.

His ticket accused him of driving like a grandpa because he officially is one.

The court date listed on the Bismarck officer’s “ticket” is the due date for his grand-baby.

To watch the video, click here.

