Fighting Hawks Defense Unable to Stop Ground Game Again

Bobcats rush for 341 yards against UND in the Fighting Hawks loss.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fighting Hawks football team fell for the third time in four games against Montana State Saturday 49-21.

The Hawks defense continues to struggle stopping the run game. Montana State rushed for 341 yards in the Big Sky opener.

Maria Santora tells us this is something that North Dakota wants to fix fast.