Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Stop Light

"Kick Diabetes in the Face:" Hundreds Walk for a Type 1 Cure
FARGO, ND -- Hundreds of family members and close friends walked with Type 1 Diabetes patients to show they are not alone. Parents at the JDRF walk at Scheels Arena said a diagnosis is…
GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a stop light.
The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on the corner of South Washington Street and 32nd Avenue.
Police say 36-year-old Joshua Vistad was checked out on scene and placed under arrest for DUI.
Police want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.