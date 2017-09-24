Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Stop Light

Police Want To Talk To Witnesses

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a stop light.

The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on the corner of South Washington Street and 32nd Avenue.

Police say 36-year-old Joshua Vistad was checked out on scene and placed under arrest for DUI.

Police want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.