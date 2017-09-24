Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Buggy, Killing One

The Accident Happened Saturday Night In Northwest Minnesota

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — A pickup driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy killing a rider.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.

The patrol says 23-year-old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo hospital and later died.

Elsie’s brother, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

27-year-old Christopher Baumann from Nevis was driving the pickup and is in jail pending charges.