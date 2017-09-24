Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Buggy, Killing One

"Kick Diabetes in the Face:" Hundreds Walk for a Type 1 Cure
FARGO, ND -- Hundreds of family members and close friends walked with Type 1 Diabetes patients to show they are not alone. Parents at the JDRF walk at Scheels Arena said a diagnosis is…
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — A pickup driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy killing a rider.
The State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.
The patrol says 23-year-old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo hospital and later died.
Elsie’s brother, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, also of Clearbrook, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
27-year-old Christopher Baumann from Nevis was driving the pickup and is in jail pending charges.