Teen Shot In Leg While Duck Hunting With Fellow Teen

They Were In A Boat On North Union Lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A teen was accidentally shot while duck hunting Saturday in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old hunting partner were in a boat on North Union Lake.

Investigators say the 17-year-old believed his shotgun was empty and put it in a case.

He later leaned over the side of the boat to retrieve a duck and the gun went off when his knee touched the gun case.

The 16-year-old was struck in the right leg.

He was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.