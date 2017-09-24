Teen Shot In Leg While Duck Hunting With Fellow Teen

They Were In A Boat On North Union Lake
TJ Nelson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A teen was accidentally shot while duck hunting Saturday in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old hunting partner were in a boat on North Union Lake.

Investigators say the 17-year-old believed his shotgun was empty and put it in a case.

He later leaned over the side of the boat to retrieve a duck and the gun went off when his knee touched the gun case.

The 16-year-old was struck in the right leg.

He was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Related Post

Douglas County Authorities Catch Up with Wanted Mo...
Hunter Dies in Shooting Near Edgeley
Authorities Make Identification in Fatal Douglas C...
Douglas County Authorities Investigate Drowning of...

You Might Like

Young Biker Confirmed Dead, Organs Being Donated

FARGO, ND -- Police in Fargo confirm a young biker hit by a car and dragged for a block last week has passed away in the hospital. They told us 19-year-old Randy West of Texas died sometime on Saturday while…