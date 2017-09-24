Teen Shot In Leg While Duck Hunting With Fellow Teen

"Kick Diabetes in the Face:" Hundreds Walk for a Type 1 Cure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A teen was accidentally shot while duck hunting Saturday in Douglas County.
The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old hunting partner were in a boat on North Union Lake.
Investigators say the 17-year-old believed his shotgun was empty and put it in a case.
He later leaned over the side of the boat to retrieve a duck and the gun went off when his knee touched the gun case.
The 16-year-old was struck in the right leg.
He was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.