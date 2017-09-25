Bills Over Police Staffing of DAPL Protests Continue to Grow

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has borrowed an additional $5 million to cover law enforcement costs
MORTON COUNTY, ND — North Dakota’s bill for police staffing of the Dakota Access pipeline protests continues to rise.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has borrowed an additional $5 million to cover law enforcement costs.

That brings the total line of credit from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to $39 million.

The state is also expecting to get a federal grant worth $10 million.

Eleven states provided law enforcement help and some bills are only now arriving.

The $3.8 billion pipeline began operating in June after months of protests over clean water concerns.

