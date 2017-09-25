Bills Over Police Staffing of DAPL Protests Continue to Grow

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- An infant delivered by emergency surgery following an assault on the mother has died. The baby died Sunday night at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist. Police say the woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, was attacked by her ex-boyfriend…
FARGO, ND -- An annual celebration of bacon and booze is returning this fall. The Pig & The Pint will be held November 2 at Sanctuary Events Center. Locally-owned restaurants will get half of a hog, one week to…
MORTON COUNTY, ND -- North Dakota's bill for police staffing of the Dakota Access pipeline protests continues to rise. The North Dakota Emergency Commission has borrowed an additional $5 million to cover law enforcement costs. That brings the total…