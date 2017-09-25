Moorhead City Council Passes Hate Crime Resolution

Mark Froemke, the leader of the group who wrote the resolution, said the group supports an "inclusive community."

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead City Council passed a hate crime resolution which targets recent hate speech in the metro.

Mark Froemke, the leader of the group who wrote the resolution, said the group supports an “inclusive community.”

He claimed passing this would put Moorhead on record as a community which officially condemns hate crimes.

Mayor Del Rae Williams said this resolution was written shortly after the Charlottesville rally.

“Locally, people thought we were going to have a KKK rally in our community,” Mayor Williams said. “Even though it’s been canceled, people still want to say this is not who we are. I think this resolution does a nice job with that.”

The Fargo City Commission will review the same hate crime resolution on October 9th.

Williams expects Dilworth and West Fargo to be asked to approve it as well.