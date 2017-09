Fargo Police Department Investigating Car Shooting

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is investigating a late night car shooting.

Police say they received a call around 9 o’clock Sunday night that a parked car in the 4100 block of 34th Street South in Fargo was hit by gunfire.

The front driver’s side window was shattered and there was a bullet hole near the gas cap.

Police say the car was unoccupied and there has been no arrest made at this time.