Moorhead Public Schools Making Changes to Lockdown Policy

A regional committee says keeping a classroom locked up in an active shooter situation could sometimes be dangerous

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Public Schools are making changes to their lockdown policy.

Implementing the A.L.I.C.E. Schools Emergency Program could take more than a year.

But district staff members begin their training tonight.

Under the new protocol, classrooms will be allowed to stay, hide, or even leave the building if they feel it’s the safest option.

Supporters argued the current lockdown system limits their options since it forces them to stay inside the classroom.

It’s backed by the Department of Homeland Security and is already being used around the country.

Dan Bacon said if the classroom door is breached during an active shooter situation, all the lives inside are in danger.

“If it’s better to evacuate, they should evacuate,” Bacon said. “If it’s better to stay where they are, they should stay where they are. We want to give them the tools and some training to make it possible for them to make that decision.”

The new protocol will start being used across Moorhead Public Schools when all staff members are trained in.

Bacon said the A.L.I.C.E. protocol is based on analysis of events like Colombine or Virginia Tech, allowing for better survivability if it ever happens close to home.