NDSU Defense Proving its Elite Status

Bison lead FCS in rush defense, pass defense and scoring defense

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State may not have as tough a non-conference schedule as it has in years past, but the Bison are using that to their advantage.

NDSU leads the FCS in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game), rush defense (27.7 yards/game) and pass defense (78.7 yards/game).

The most impressive part is how much playing time the backups have been getting.

Head coach Chris Klieman says the starters challenge the No. 2’s and No. 3’s to perform at a high level.

“They were getting heckled a lot from the sidelines with ‘you need to be able to hang on to this shutout’ and it was really important,” Klieman said. “The defense takes a lot of pride if you can shut an opponent out. So, we were challenging those guys every time they came off that you’ve got to preserve it. You have to preserve it. It wasn’t coming from the coaches, it was coming from their peers, and those are great reps.”

This was the Bison’s first shutout since the final week of the regular season in 2015 against Missouri State.