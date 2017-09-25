NDSU Prepares for Homecoming with Events to Begin Thursday

On Friday, President Dean Bresciani will give his university address

FARGO, ND — NDSU Bison, old and new, will be rocking yellow and green all weekend long as they celebrate Homecoming.

The events kick off Thursday, when the university elects its Homecoming King and Queen.

On Friday, President Dean Bresciani will give his university address.

That will be followed up with the Homecoming Parade that runs through downtown Fargo, starting at 5:30 that evening.

There will be a 5K Walk and Run on Saturday morning before the Bison take the football field against the Missouri State Bears.

“It celebrates our university, obviously, but also welcoming the alumni back that have contributed so much to this great university,” said Michael Harwood, Co-Chair of NDSU Homecoming Committee.

For more information on NDSU Homecoming events, click here.