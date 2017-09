Pig & The Pint Returning to Sanctuary Events Center

The Pig & The Pint will be held November 2 at Sanctuary Events Center

FARGO, ND — An annual celebration of bacon and booze is returning this fall.

The Pig & The Pint will be held November 2 at Sanctuary Events Center.

Locally-owned restaurants will get half of a hog, one week to prepare it and assigned a local brewery to collaborate on suds and swine pairings.

Tickets for The Pig & The Pint are $55 and are on sale now at JadePresents.com and at the Tickets300 box office.