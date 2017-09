Rochester Man Arrested After Assault on Pregnant Women, Baby Dies

ROCHESTER, Minn. — An infant delivered by emergency surgery following an assault on the mother has died.

The baby died Sunday night at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist.

Police say the woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, was attacked by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday.

She suffered abdominal pains and drove herself to the hospital where the baby was delivered by c-section.

Chaz Moore, 20, of Rochester, was arrested for assault and may now face manslaughter charges.