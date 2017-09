City of Moorhead Hires New Assistant City Manager

KFGO

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fargo’s Community Development Administrator is taking a job across the river.

Dan Mahli has been hired as Moorhead’s Assistant City Manager.

He was one of two finalists for the job out of a pool of 49 applicants.

The previous assistant city manager, Scott Hutchins, retired in July.

Mahli has held a number of positions in Fargo’s planning department over the years.