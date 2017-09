Detective at Center of Controversial Arrest of Nurse is Asking to Keep His Job

Payne's attorney argues while the detective could have handled things better, it should not end with his termination.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — It was the viral video that shocked the health care world.

The detective at the center of the controversial arrest of a Utah nurse who refused to do a blood draw on an unconscious patient is begging to keep his job.

Salt Lake City detective Jeff Payne has been on administrative leave since police body cam footage of him arresting nurse Alex Wubbels for following hospital policy went viral.

The decision comes down to police chief Mike Brown.

Payne has already been fired from his job as a part-time paramedic.