Fargo Police Reviewing Surveillance Video of Break-In at Shotwell Floral

Alison Voorhees

FARGO, ND — Police are investigating a burglary at a Fargo floral shop.

A burglar broke into Shotwell Floral at 4000 40th Street South overnight.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the building.

It was when the store’s owner showed up for work this morning that he noticed something had happened.

“Saw a few things not right and that’s about it,” said JD Shotwell.

Shotwell said there was cash taken from the store but wouldn’t say how much.

