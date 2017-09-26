Former Moorhead Man Accused of Torturing, Killing Cats Makes Plea

Greer entered the plea to a charge of mistreatment and torture of animals
TJ Nelson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A former Moorhead man accused of torturing and killing three cats at an apartment in January has entered an Alford plea.

That means Jalen Greer isn’t admitting guilt, but says if he went to trial, he would lose.

Greer entered the plea to a charge of mistreatment and torture of animals.

Two other charges against him were dropped.

Greer, who now lives in Rapid City, will be sentenced in November.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement does not include a deal on a reduced sentence.

Related Post

Charges Dismissed in Minneapolis Black Lives Matte...
Motorcycle Riders Hit the Road to Raise Money for ...
Man Convicted in “Operation Speed Racer̶...
Minnesota Attorney: Prostitution Ring the “U...

You Might Like

Bismarck Man Arrested for Using Credit Card Skimmer

BISMARCK, ND -- A Bismarck man is accused of using a credit card skimmer to obtain credit card information. Police said 27-year-old David Willie then used the information to create new cards and purchased large quantities of cigarettes from grocery…

City of Moorhead Hires New Assistant City Manager

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Fargo's Community Development Administrator is taking a job across the river. Dan Mahli has been hired as Moorhead's Assistant City Manager. He was one of two finalists for the job out of a pool of 49 applicants.…