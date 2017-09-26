Former Moorhead Man Accused of Torturing, Killing Cats Makes Plea

Greer entered the plea to a charge of mistreatment and torture of animals

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A former Moorhead man accused of torturing and killing three cats at an apartment in January has entered an Alford plea.

That means Jalen Greer isn’t admitting guilt, but says if he went to trial, he would lose.

Two other charges against him were dropped.

Greer, who now lives in Rapid City, will be sentenced in November.

Prosecutors say the plea agreement does not include a deal on a reduced sentence.