Former NDSU Star Braun Signs with Utah Jazz

Taylor Braun was the Summit League Player of the Year in the 2013-14 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NDSU Athletics) – Former North Dakota State basketball standout Taylor Braun has signed a contract with the NBA’s Utah Jazz and will report to training camp immediately.

Braun, the Summit League Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season, played the last two seasons for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He earned two stints in the NBA Summer League after his time at NDSU, playing for the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Braun concluded his NDSU career in 2014 ranked among the school’s all-time top 10 in nine different statistical categories, including free throws made (4th), points (7th), steals (8th) and rebounds (9th). He is entering his fourth professional season in 2017-18.

Braun will wear No. 24 for the Jazz.