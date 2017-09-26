High Risk Sex Offender Moves to Grand Forks

Alison Voorhees

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Grand Forks Police department wants to warn the community of a high risk sex offender that moved to town.

Juan DeLeon, 30, moved from Valley City to 18 North Washington Street where he is living in the basement apartment.

He has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition in 2003.

Authorities say he engaged in a sexual act with three girls between the ages of 8, 11 and 12.

They say at the age of 14, DeLeon forced a 15-year-old girl into having sex and pushed another 13-year-old to the ground before also having sex with her.

DeLeon is registered as a sex offender for life.

