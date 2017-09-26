Minnesota Mother of 10 in Jail, Accused of Driving Drunk and Trying to Breast Feed Baby

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester mother of ten had five of her children in her vehicle when she drove drunk, sideswiped a median cable barrier, then exited the highway and pulled over to breast feed her baby along the side of the road.
Charges filed this week in Olmsted County against 40-year-old Tasha Schleicher include child endangerment, felony DWI, and failing to have a driver’s license.
An off-duty Rochester officer saw Schleicher’s car drift off Highway 52 and the officer contacted authorities.
Records show Schleicher has three prior drunk driving convictions in the past 10 years, including two in Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND -- A Bismarck man is accused of using a credit card skimmer to obtain credit card information. Police said 27-year-old David Willie then used the information to create new cards and purchased large quantities of cigarettes from grocery…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A former Moorhead man accused of torturing and killing three cats at an apartment in January has entered an Alford plea. That means Jalen Greer isn't admitting guilt, but says if he went to trial, he would…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Fargo's Community Development Administrator is taking a job across the river. Dan Mahli has been hired as Moorhead's Assistant City Manager. He was one of two finalists for the job out of a pool of 49 applicants.…