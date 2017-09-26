Minnesota Mother of 10 in Jail, Accused of Driving Drunk and Trying to Breast Feed Baby

An off-duty Rochester officer saw Schleicher's car drift off Highway 52 and the officer contacted authorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester mother of ten had five of her children in her vehicle when she drove drunk, sideswiped a median cable barrier, then exited the highway and pulled over to breast feed her baby along the side of the road.

Charges filed this week in Olmsted County against 40-year-old Tasha Schleicher include child endangerment, felony DWI, and failing to have a driver’s license.

Records show Schleicher has three prior drunk driving convictions in the past 10 years, including two in Wisconsin.

She is jailed on $25,000 bail.