Minnesota State Patrol Asking for Help in Locating Vehicle that Hit Pedestrian

TJ Nelson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened on August 22 between midnight and 12:30 a.m. in Douglas County.

The vehicle was believed to be heading east on I-94 just west of the Brandon exit in an active construction zone.

It struck a pedestrian walking in the eastbound traffic lane or shoulder.

It’s possible the vehicle has damage to the passenger side mirror area.

Anyone with information should contact the State Patrol.

