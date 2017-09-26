Sisseton, SD Town of the Week 9/26/17

You Might Like
Community Voices Opinions On Safety, Homeless, Housing in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, ND -- Downtown Fargo could see some major changes in the future, but before anything is set in stone, people in the community are getting the chance to voice their opinions. The Fargo…
Former Cass County Correctional Officer Under Investigation
CASS COUNTY, ND -- An alleged sexual offense by a former Cass County Jail correctional officer is under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office took a report from an inmate on September 9th alleging the misconduct. Two days later,…
Fargo Police Reviewing Surveillance Video of Break-In at Shotwell Floral
FARGO, ND -- Police are investigating a burglary at a Fargo floral shop. A burglar broke into Shotwell Floral at 4000 40th Street South overnight. Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the building.…