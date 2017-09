Tip Leads to Out-of State Anglers Violating Bluegill Numbers

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — Three out-of-state anglers had one expensive trip to the land of ten thousand lakes.

The DNR cited them for possessing 130 bluegills over the limit on a central Otter Tail County lake.

They face combined fines and restitution of over $2,200.

Conservation Officer Troy Richards says a tip from the public led to the violators last week.

Further information is not being released at this time.