UND Hockey Ready to get Back on Top as Season Approaches

The Fighting Hawks reached their 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2016-17
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — This Week, The 2017-18 Fighting Hawks take to the ice for the first time this season when they host the University of Manitoba in exhibition action on Saturday night.

It’s the lone preseason tune-up for North Dakota, which will open the regular season with a pair of non-conference games next weekend at Alaska Anchorage.

The Bisons have split their first eight exhibition games, including a 3-1 European tour that included stops in Belfast, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Manitoba split a pair of games against the Belfast Giants while in Ireland before sweeping two from Braehead Clan in Scotland.

Most recently, the Bisons split a two-game home set with the University of Regina last weekend.

Manitoba went 15-16 overall in 2016-17 and finished fifth in the eight-team Canada West standings with a 14-14 conference mark.

Related Post

Seattle Cuts Ties with Wells Fargo; Blames Financi...
Group Focused on Recalling Fargo Commissioner Piep...
Carrington, Fosston Begin Spraying for Mosquitos
Controversial U32 Apartment Complex Opens in Fargo

You Might Like

Former Cass County Correctional Officer Under Investigation

  CASS COUNTY, ND -- An alleged sexual offense by a former Cass County Jail correctional officer is under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office took a report from an inmate on September 9th alleging the misconduct. Two days later,…