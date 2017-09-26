UND Hockey Ready to get Back on Top as Season Approaches

The Fighting Hawks reached their 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2016-17

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — This Week, The 2017-18 Fighting Hawks take to the ice for the first time this season when they host the University of Manitoba in exhibition action on Saturday night.

It’s the lone preseason tune-up for North Dakota, which will open the regular season with a pair of non-conference games next weekend at Alaska Anchorage.

The Bisons have split their first eight exhibition games, including a 3-1 European tour that included stops in Belfast, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Manitoba split a pair of games against the Belfast Giants while in Ireland before sweeping two from Braehead Clan in Scotland.

Most recently, the Bisons split a two-game home set with the University of Regina last weekend.

Manitoba went 15-16 overall in 2016-17 and finished fifth in the eight-team Canada West standings with a 14-14 conference mark.