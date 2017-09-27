Bison Focused on Stopping Missouri State’s Offense

NDSU leads the FCS in yards allowed per game

FARGO, N.D. — Missouri State’s offense has been very inconsistent to start the season.

The Bears put up 43 points against an SEC opponent in week one, and responded the following week by getting shut out by North Dakota.

Now, North Dakota State gets a crack at Missouri State as the Bison look to start of conference play with a win.

NDSU hasn’t seen an offense like MSU’s yet this season, and head coach Chris Klieman says the key to getting stops will be about discipline.

“Their first two plays against Illinois State, they take it 70 yards or something in two plays, because [Illinois State] just lost their eyes,” Klieman said. “If you don’t have your eyes trained against this option offense, you’re gonna pay.”

The Bison and Bears kick off in the FargoDome at 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.