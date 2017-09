Highway 108 In Ottertail Back Open After Crash

Highway 108 has re-opened. The train/semi crash that closed Highway 108 occurred on a nearby crossing in the city of Ottertail.

Highway 108 at the CP Railway crossing in Ottertail closed for several hours due to a crash between a train and a semi.

Ottertail Dispatch confirms the driver of the semi was injured.

He was flown by air to the hospital in Perham.

His condition has not been released.