Depth, Depth, Depth: UND Hockey Says it Expects to be Better than Last Year

The Fighting Hawks say depth will be their strongest attribute
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the 15th consecutive season, North Dakota’s hockey team made the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.

This year, some of the key names are gone, but the expectations are not.

Players and coaches alike describe this year’s team as deep, with all four lines having a lot to offer.

Watch the video to get a glimpse of how everyone is buying into the promise of this season.

