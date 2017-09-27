Depth, Depth, Depth: UND Hockey Says it Expects to be Better than Last Year

The Fighting Hawks say depth will be their strongest attribute

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the 15th consecutive season, North Dakota’s hockey team made the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.

This year, some of the key names are gone, but the expectations are not.

Players and coaches alike describe this year’s team as deep, with all four lines having a lot to offer.

Watch the video to get a glimpse of how everyone is buying into the promise of this season.