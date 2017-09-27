Dress for Success Red River Valley to Host “Attire to Inspire” Event

FARGO, ND — For one area nonprofit, fashion is the tool they use to bring economic and educational success to countless families through the metro.

Dress for Success Red River Valley is holding its fifth “Attire to Inspire” fashion show Thursday evening at Avalon Events Center West.

They’re featuring more than one hundred models, including our very own Alison Voorhees.

The group connects low-income women with outfits that help them look good and feel good in professional environments.

“Dressing in the right outfit, that makes you look good and feel good, can give you extra confidence,” said Kristin Krile, who is with Dress for Success. “Really, feeling confident is the key to success.”