Dress For Success: Attire To Inspire Fashion Show

Do clothes make the woman? No, but they can make her have a better day at work.

You may be tempted to dismiss fashion for women as a “fluff” feature story. But the right outfit, the one that makes a woman look good and feel good, can be the edge that lets her land a job interview, nail an important presentation, or get an advantage over a less-polished competitor.

And in an economy where more and more women are the main or even the only breadwinner for the family, and where women are outnumbering men in college admissions, finding an outfit for a low-income woman is more important to the Red River Valley community than ever before.

That’s where the folks at Dress For Success come in. Executive Director Kristin Krile sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about where fashion and career intersect in the lives of today’s women, and how you can make a difference for woman right here in the Red River Valley at the upcoming Attire to Inspire fashion show — and see KVRR’s own Alison Vorhees work the runway!