Fargo Police Warn the Public About Suspicious Door-to Door Salesmen

Officers are advising people not to purchase products from the men
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, ND — Fargo police say two door-to-door salesmen have been trying to sell cleaning products without a transient merchant’s license.

Police say the men are both African-American.

One of them is about 40 years old with the last name “Jackson.”

The second man is about 25-30 years old and says his name is Jerome.

Officers are advising people not to purchase products from the men.

They ask that you call them if they show up at your door.

Related Post

North Dakota May be Handing Over Voter Information
Lawmakers Won’t Override Gov. Burgum on Fund...
The Jeronimo Yanez Trial: Defense Rests, Closing A...
Kilbourne Group Opening Up Shared Space for Artist...

You Might Like

Norsk Hostfest Celebrates 40 Years in Minot

  MINOT, ND -- This year's Norsk Hostfest celebration is underway in Minot. It's the 40th year for the Hostfest, which is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from…

High Risk Sex Offender, Window Peeper on the Move in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Moorhead Police Department is warning the community of a high risk sex offender. Sixty-two-year-old Leslie Lunstad moved to the 700 block of 8th Street South. Lunstad is convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct. Courts records show he…

Otter Tail County Man Injured in Crash with Train

  OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- An Otter Tail County man is at Sanford in Fargo after his potato truck was hit by a train. The crash happened around 10:40 this morning on Elevator Drive in the city of Ottertail. The sheriff's…