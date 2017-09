High Risk Sex Offender, Window Peeper on the Move in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Police Department is warning the community of a high risk sex offender.

Sixty-two-year-old Leslie Lunstad moved to the 700 block of 8th Street South.

Lunstad is convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Courts records show he engaged in sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl that he knew.

He also has a history of window peeping.