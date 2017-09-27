Hugh Hefner, Founder of Playboy, Dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — Playboy Enterprises has released a statement saying Hugh Hefner has died.

The company stated he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes.

No other details have been released at this time, but are expected soon.

Hefner founded Playboy magazine more than 60 years ago and also considered himself a political activist and philanthropist.

He was born on April 9, 1926 in Chicago to an accountant and a teacher.

Hefner served in World War II in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946.

He has been married three times, his current wife being Crystal Harris, who he married on December 31, 2012.

He has four children, Cooper Bradford (1991), Marston Glenn (1990), David Paul (1955) and Christie Ann (1952).

His son, Cooper, released this statement on his father’s passing:

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

Hefner also holds two Guinness World Records for the longest career as an editor-in-chief for the same magazine, putting in 59 years and also for the largest collection of personal scrapbooks, which number 2,643.

We will update you with any new information that is released.