LIVE: Celebrating Ugly Food At Red River Market

"Ugly Food Day" Set For September 30th

Megan Myrdal, co-founder of Ugly Food of the North, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about food that is just as tasty even if it looks a little beat up.

Americans waste as much as 40 percent of food every year. Ugly Food of the North is hosting “Ugly Food Day” at the Red River Market on Saturday, September 30th in downtown Fargo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The group will hold a kids scavenger hunt, Sanford Family Wellness will have a demo and you can taste some ugly food.