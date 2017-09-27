Local Producers Optimistic About Harvest Despite Drought Conditions

ARTHUR, ND — The drought in North Dakota left land dry for much of the summer.

“We had really nice growing conditions through about the middle of July this year and then here in the Arthur area it quit raining almost completely,” said Kevin Skunes, the First VP for North Dakota Corn Growers.

With the growing season almost over and harvesting around the corner, area farmers say they will still come out with a good product.

“We’re still having an average type crop from what we’ve seen so far on the beans and what we’re expecting from the corn,” said Randy Melvin, who farms in Buffalo and is a member of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association. “We’re still cautiously optimistic we’ll have an okay year.”

After a summer of not much moisture, about 10 inches of rain fell in North Dakota farmlands but unfortunately, hail did some damage.

“A lot of our soybeans that were on the ripe side, we’ll lose some yield on that too,” Kunes said. “There’s a lot of soybeans laying on the ground and that hurts so it’s put a halt to any harvesting in this area right now.”

The rain did not benefit the crops being harvested this season but these farmers say it will help them next year.

“Will help replenish the soil, moisture for going into next spring,” Melvin said.

“Was just a slow drizzling rain and it really soaked in which is very beneficial for next year but it’s going to hold us out of the fields for quite a few days now,” Skunes said.

As harvest nears, these farmers said their hurdles from the weather this summer won’t keep them from seeing their hard work pay off.

The farmers say produce, like corn, may differ slightly with less kernels from the drought, but not by much.