Otter Tail County Man Injured in Crash with Train

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Kenneth Betts of Richville crossed the tracks without yielding to the train

OTTERTAIL, Minn. — An Otter Tail County man is at Sanford in Fargo after his potato truck was hit by a train.

The crash happened around 10:40 this morning on Elevator Drive in the city of Ottertail.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Kenneth Betts of Richville crossed the tracks without yielding to the train.

His truck was pushed down the tracks and Betts was hurt.

He was first taken to the hospital in Perham then by AirMed to Sanford in Fargo.

His condition is not known.

The crash shut down Highway 108 in the area for a couple of hours.