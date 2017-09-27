Otter Tail County Man Injured in Crash with Train

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Kenneth Betts of Richville crossed the tracks without yielding to the train
TJ Nelson

 

OTTERTAIL, Minn. — An Otter Tail County man is at Sanford in Fargo after his potato truck was hit by a train.

The crash happened around 10:40 this morning on Elevator Drive in the city of Ottertail.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Kenneth Betts of Richville crossed the tracks without yielding to the train.

His truck was pushed down the tracks and Betts was hurt.

He was first taken to the hospital in Perham then by AirMed to Sanford in Fargo.

His condition is not known.

The crash shut down Highway 108 in the area for a couple of hours.

Related Post

College Baseball: Bison Bats Dormant as Gophers Wi...
Fatal Train Accident In Rugby
Child Flown To Fargo After Crash Has Died
Six Injured in Manufacturing Plant Explosion in Mi...

You Might Like

Norsk Hostfest Celebrates 40 Years in Minot

  MINOT, ND -- This year's Norsk Hostfest celebration is underway in Minot. It's the 40th year for the Hostfest, which is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from…

High Risk Sex Offender, Window Peeper on the Move in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Moorhead Police Department is warning the community of a high risk sex offender. Sixty-two-year-old Leslie Lunstad moved to the 700 block of 8th Street South. Lunstad is convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct. Courts records show he…

Otter Tail County Man Injured in Crash with Train

  OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- An Otter Tail County man is at Sanford in Fargo after his potato truck was hit by a train. The crash happened around 10:40 this morning on Elevator Drive in the city of Ottertail. The sheriff's…