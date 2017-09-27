Three Weeks and Had It! Prince George Not Impressed with School

But, like all kids, he is trying to make the most of it

LONDON — Maybe some kids…and even teachers around our area can get in line with a royal and say…they’ve had enough!

Prince George, the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has been going to school for the last three weeks and his parents say…he’s had it.

Prince William, in talking to another parent, says the little royal just isn’t ready to buckle down after the summer and do his lessons.

The royal family is expecting their third child in April.