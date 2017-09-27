U32 NDSU Apartment Complex: “Everything You Need is Here”

The new apartment complex hosted a daylong celebration for tenants and the community

FARGO, N.D. — U32 is celebrating its grand opening.

The new apartment complex is hosting a daylong celebration for tenants and the community.

There’s a visit from the NDSU marching band, free food given out from the food trucks, and a beach volley tournament.

“The building opened on August 1st, but we wanted time for the residents to settle and then celebrate the opening of the building,” said Danielle Paulus, the Director of Property Managemanet. “We’ve invited the residents, our owners, and the North Fargo community to come out and check out the building and then enjoy some food and entertainment.”

While all U32 tenants say they’re enjoying today’s grand opening party, they also say with all the fun amenities U32 offers, they feel like they’re celebrating all year round.

“It’s awesome,” said U32 tenant Don Veverka. “I mean I really can’t complain. It’s so convenient. Everything that I could ever need is here.”

“Oh my gosh. I have everything,” added Andrew Kessel, another U32 resident. “It’s got all the utilities that anybody could ever ask for. It’s not like ‘great, now I need to go find this and this.’ No, here you really do get just about everything a college student kind of needs. Plus you have a pool here, a hot tub, a sauna, a gym, you have an outdoor volleyball court and basketball court, an outdoor fire pit. ”

“I feel like I’m living in a hotel,” said U32 tenant Lexie Lukuma. “We have a racquetball court, which is pretty awesome.”

This is not the only party at U32.

Building managers host events such as Root Beer Float night and movie night to help build a community within the building.

There’s also an NDSU shuttle that travels back and forth between the complex and campus.

However, the complex is not just for students.

Anyone can apply to live there.