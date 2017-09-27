UND Football Hoping to Turn Things around after Players-Only Meeting

The Fighting Hawks are 1-3 to start the season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After their second blowout loss in a row, University of North Dakota football players held a players-only meeting to address some of the issues.

The captains organized it, trying to pinpoint why they’ve lost by a combined 66 points in the last two weekends.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert is glad they’re taking action.

“Our leadership is starting to come to the front, and that’s what needs to happen when you’re in tough times,” Schweigert said.

A year ago, UND lost just three games, and all of them were within one possession.

Sophomore wide receiver Travis Toivonen thinks it’s good that the meeting happened, and hopes his team can learn from their recent struggles.

“You’re obviously going to hear it from the coaches week in and week out, and at some point you’re going to have to hear it from the players too,” Toivonen said. “It can’t just be the coaches pulling for you. It’s got to be everyone in the organization, so hearing it from our leaders was really positive.”

The Fighting Hawks have their first conference road test of the season this weekend as they take on U.C. Davis Saturday night at 8:00.