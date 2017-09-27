UND Volleyball Aims to Stay Hot at Home

The Fighting Hawks have won 15 consecutive matches inside the Betty

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Big Sky play for the University of North Dakota began in a very unsurprising way. The Fighting Hawks picked off Southern Utah and Northern Colorado to improve to 17-2 on the year.

UND is now home for the first time in conference play hosting Idaho on Thursday and Eastern Washington on Saturday.

With a 15-match home winning streak on the line, head coach Mark Pryor says his team needs to keep doing the things that have made them successful so far.

“We can be aggressive. We can be resilient. All of those things are great. Reckless is not,” Pryor said. “We can’t can’t be Wreck-It Ralph and just try to be the bigger, stronger team. Somebody will chop us down sooner rather than later if we’re not careful.”

First serve on Thursday against the Vandals is at 7:00 on Thursday.