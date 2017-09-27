Xcel Energy to Build Wind Farm in Two South Dakota Counties

It would provide more than enough energy to power every home in Minnesota and Wisconsin
TJ Nelson

 

GRANT COUNTY, SD — Xcel Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in Grant and Roberts counties of South Dakota.

The Dakota Range I and II project puts the company on pace to be the first U.S. utility to surpass 10,000 megawatts of wind on its system.

It would provide more than enough energy to power every home in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Xcel is already the nation’s top utility wind provider, a ranking it’s held for more than a decade.

The Dakota Range project is expected to begin operating in 2021, pending regulatory approval.

Related Post

Minnesota Lawmakers Working for Compromise on Fede...
Back Flip Attempt from a Waterfall Makes Teen Go U...
Judge Finds Liquor License Non-Renewal Unreasonabl...
West Fargo Man Dead In Moorhead Shooting

You Might Like

Norsk Hostfest Celebrates 40 Years in Minot

  MINOT, ND -- This year's Norsk Hostfest celebration is underway in Minot. It's the 40th year for the Hostfest, which is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from…

High Risk Sex Offender, Window Peeper on the Move in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Moorhead Police Department is warning the community of a high risk sex offender. Sixty-two-year-old Leslie Lunstad moved to the 700 block of 8th Street South. Lunstad is convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct. Courts records show he…