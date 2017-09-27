Xcel Energy to Build Wind Farm in Two South Dakota Counties

It would provide more than enough energy to power every home in Minnesota and Wisconsin

GRANT COUNTY, SD — Xcel Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in Grant and Roberts counties of South Dakota.

The Dakota Range I and II project puts the company on pace to be the first U.S. utility to surpass 10,000 megawatts of wind on its system.

It would provide more than enough energy to power every home in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Xcel is already the nation’s top utility wind provider, a ranking it’s held for more than a decade.

The Dakota Range project is expected to begin operating in 2021, pending regulatory approval.