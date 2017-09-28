If You’re Obsessing Over Dimples…Consider a Dimpleplasty

It's a trend that started in Asia and includes a minimally-invasive, scar-less procedure that takes about 20 minutes

NATIONAL — Are dimples one thing you just can’t get enough of?

Do you feel inadequate because you don’t have them?

Plastic surgeons are seeing more patients asking for what is being called “dimpleplasty” and are willing to pay more than $1,000 to have it done.

There is one thing about this surgery, though.

After it’s done and while they are healing, the dimples will be permanent on your face, whether you are smiling or not.

Doctors say eventually that will fade and they become more natural.