Archambault Says He’ll be an Advocate, Despite Being Voted Out of Office

MORTON COUNTY, ND — The Standing Rock Sioux chairman has been voted out of office.

Dave Archambault got 37 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s tribal election and Mike Faith got 63 percent.

Archambault conceded defeat saying he’ll “continue to advocate for the issues facing our community.”

His call earlier this year for large-scale Dakota Access pipeline protest camps to disband upset some tribal members.

Faith says he’s not sure how big of an issue that was in the campaign.

He says the reservation has numerous other problems.