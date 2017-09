Bemidji Construction Worker Hurt on Site of New Elementary School

The worker was taken by air from the Gene Dillon Elementary School construction site Wednesday

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The superintendent in Bemidji says a construction worker wasn’t seriously hurt in a fall at the site of a new elementary school.

The worker was taken by air from the Gene Dillon Elementary School construction site Wednesday.

Superintendent Jim Hess says the worker fell about 11 feet at the site and was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a possible concussion and internal injuries.

OSHA will investigate.