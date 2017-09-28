Davies Students Get Up Close and Personal at Forest River Nature Park

Students recorded wildlife behavior and plant data which will be shared with Audubon Dakota

FARGO, ND — Environmental Science students are taking class outside to help our parks.

More than 30 Davies students spent the morning restoring habitats at Forest River Nature Park in Fargo.

They planted seeds, checked the river’s water quality and got a guided tour of the park’s birds.

Students recorded wildlife behavior and plant data which will be shared with Audubon Dakota.

Staff says these exercises help the parks and the students.

“Probably a better appreciation for our prairie habitat that is endangered as well as letting them know that this space is here to come back to enjoy,” said Katie Preston, who is with Audubon Dakota Operations Outreach.

Students from Fargo North will do the same restoration work and research at Oakport Nature Park in Moorhead on October 3rd.